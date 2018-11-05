Donald Lee Polston (UPDATED)

on 05/11/2018 |

Mr. Donald Lee Polston, age 39 of Burkesville died Thursday.

He is survived by his fiancée Lori Bowles of Tompkinsville His children , Kindre Bowles, Ainsleigh Bowles, Jaxzen Bowles, all of Tompkinsville, maternal grandmother Ina Capps of Burkesville, paternal grandfather Silas Polston, a brother Josh Polston of Burkesville, and three grandchildren.

Funeral services for Donald Polston will be Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home, with burial in the Capps-Keys Cemetery in Cumberland County. Visitation begins Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home