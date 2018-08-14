Logo


MR. JEWELL WAYNE BUMGARDNER

on 08/14/2018 |

Mr. Jewell Wayne Bumgardner, 76, of Cincinnati, OH, died on August 10, 218 at his residence.

Mr. Bumgardner was a native of Bonnieville, KY and the son of the late Willie (Sr) and Roxie Bumgardner.  He was a truck driver and member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bumgardner was preceded in death by a nephew, Joey Bumgardner.

Survivors include his wife, Frankie Rice Bumgardner of Cincinnati, OH; one brother, W. Harvey Bumgardner (Johnnie) of Elizabethtown, KY; one niece, Samona Bumgardner of Tennessee.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Bonnieville, KY with Rev. Ray Stewart officiating.  Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 also at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

Percell & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

