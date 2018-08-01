Logo


Mr. Kenican Ford

on 01/08/2018

Mr. Kenican Ford, 53, of Horse Cave, KY, died on January 6, 2018 at The Medical Center of Caverna in Horse Cave, KY.

Mr. Ford was a native of Horse Cave, KY and the son of Edward Ford and the late Jean Thornton Ford.  Mr. Ford worked in construction with W. L. Harper.

In addition to his father, survivors include brothers, Kelton Simon Ford (Katie) of Horse Cave, KY, Rev. Kendall Ford of Horse Cave, KY, Kelly Ford (Raven) of Morehead, KY, Christopher Nuckols, Desmond Neal (Chelsea) of Russellville, KY; sisters Nan Ford of Horse Cave, KY Nicole Ford of Bowling Green, KY, Veroncia Dice (Joe) of Radcliff, KY, Tiffany Woodard of Horse Cave, KY and Melissa Bell (Vutner) of Louisville, KY.

Funeral service will be 1:00 on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church in Horse Cave, KY with Rev. Kendall T. Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Horse Cave Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church, Horse Cave, KY.

Hayes, Watts and Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

