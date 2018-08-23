on 08/23/2018 |

Mrs. Beatrice Curd, 87, of Glasgow, KY died on August 23, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow.

Mrs. Curd was a native of Barren County, KY and the daughter of the late Williams & Irma Sears. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Glasgow and a cook at Barren County Correctional Facility.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Otha Curd.

Survivors include seven daughters, Cecilia Wells; Patricia Bransford (Larry) Barbara Shannon, Saundra Wright, Connie Shannon, Diane Rowletts (Rev. Keith) Amanda Ellis (Kevin) all of Glasgow; three sons Larry Shannon (Betty) and Timothy Shannon (Sherry) of Pikeville, KY and David Shannon (Michelle) of Poulsbo, WA; four sisters Helena Johnson, Virginia Shannon of Glasgow, KY, Lorena Rhodes of Indianapolis, IN, and Dorothy Sears; one brother, Kenny Sears of Bowling Green, KY. nineteen grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 12 noon on Monday, August 27, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY with Dr. Michael Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation is from 9-12 pm on Monday, August 27, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.