on 01/08/2018 |

Mrs. Collitta Grinter, 61, of Glasgow, KY, died on January 6, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Grinter was a native of Louisville, KY and the daughter of the late Ernest Blake and Jolean Stark. She was a member of Loving Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Junita Grinter of Glasgow, KY; sons, Melvin Moore (Bernice), Monteze Moore (Amy), Jerae Grinter and Dontae Grinter all of Glasgow, KY; sisters, Joann Hardy (Shawn) of Indianapolis, IN, Joan Butler-Gill of Indianapolis, IN and Sharon Brown (Donald); brothers, Fred Stark of Glasgow, KY and Robert Butler of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Lean Moore, Jeremiah Moore, Kyran Grinter and Avionna Grinter.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Loving Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Shawn Sales officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm also on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Loving Springs Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.