Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Mrs. Collitta Grinter

on 01/08/2018 |

Mrs. Collitta Grinter, 61, of Glasgow, KY, died on January 6, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Grinter was a native of Louisville, KY and the daughter of the late Ernest Blake and Jolean Stark.  She was a member of Loving Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Junita Grinter of Glasgow, KY; sons, Melvin Moore (Bernice), Monteze Moore (Amy), Jerae Grinter and Dontae Grinter all of Glasgow, KY; sisters, Joann Hardy (Shawn) of Indianapolis, IN, Joan Butler-Gill of Indianapolis, IN and Sharon Brown (Donald); brothers, Fred Stark of Glasgow, KY and Robert Butler of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Lean Moore, Jeremiah Moore, Kyran Grinter and Avionna Grinter.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Loving Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Shawn Sales officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm also on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Loving Springs Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Mrs. Collitta Grinter”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

 

LINDA HAYES

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:04 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Fog
Currently
36°
Fog
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/08 30%
High 39° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 46° / Low 42°
Fog
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 60° / Low 53°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.