on 07/03/2018 |

Mrs. Georgia Wright, 83, of Bowling Green, KY, died on July 1, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Wright was a native of Barren County, KY and the daughter of the late Orville & Almyra (Buford) Stockton. Mrs. Wright was a member of First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY and retired from TJ Samson Hospital.

Survivors include one daughter, Felicia Buford Stockton of Tampa, FL; two sons, Jeffrey Buford of Atlanta, GA and Rev. Barrett Wright (Larissa) of Franklin, KY; one brother Ricky Buford of Washington, DC; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow with Dr. Michael Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellow Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, July 6, 2018 also at First Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.