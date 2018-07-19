on 07/19/2018 |

Mrs. Helen Glover 81, of Auburn, KY, died on July 18, 2018 at Signature Home Health of Bowling Green.

Mrs. Glover was a native of Park City, KY and the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hayden. She was a member of Richpond Baptist Church and a retired bookkeeper at BB&T Bank.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Glover, Sr; one daughter, Cynthia Ann Glover; sisters Marsha Huffman, Elizabeth Hayden; brothers Clarence, Roger, Richard, George Edward and William Howard Hayden.

She is survived by three sons, James Glover, Jr. (Sheila), Kenneth Glover (Emma) and Timothy Glover (Janet); one daughter, Patricia Offutt (Craig); a sister, Geneva Amos and a special niece she helped raise, Tenita Whitney (Bruce); 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; in-laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City, KY. Burial will follow in Oddfellow Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.