on 03/06/2018 |

Mrs. Madeline Brown, 98, of Glasgow, KY, died on March 3, 2018 at NHC in Glasgow.

Mrs. Brown was a native of Metcalfe County, Kentucky and the daughter of the late James and Mildred Johnson. She was a member of Loving Springs Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Missionary and choir advisor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Durwood Brown; two daughters, Shirley Brown and Linda Brown; sisters, Alice Johnson, Clara Bell Twyman; brothers, James (Buster) Johnson, William Johnson, Leonard Johnson and Luther Johnson and brothers-in-law, Theodore Clayton and William Hayden.

Survivors include her children, Lovelia Clayton (Bea), Mildred Hayden and James Brown (Patricia); one adopted daughter, Berona Massey; one brother, Franklin D. Johnson, two sisters-in-law, Catherine Johnson and Clee Johnson; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Loving Springs Church with Rev. Shawn Sales officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellow Cemetery in Glasgow, KY.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Loving Springs Church.