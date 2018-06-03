Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MRS. MADELINE BROWN

on 03/06/2018 |

Mrs. Madeline Brown, 98, of Glasgow, KY, died on March 3, 2018 at NHC in Glasgow.

Mrs. Brown was a native of Metcalfe County, Kentucky and the daughter of the late James and Mildred Johnson.  She was a member of Loving Springs Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Missionary and choir advisor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Durwood Brown; two daughters, Shirley Brown and Linda Brown; sisters, Alice Johnson, Clara Bell Twyman; brothers, James (Buster) Johnson, William Johnson, Leonard Johnson and Luther Johnson and brothers-in-law, Theodore Clayton and William Hayden.

Survivors include her children, Lovelia Clayton (Bea), Mildred Hayden and James Brown (Patricia); one adopted daughter, Berona Massey; one brother, Franklin D. Johnson, two sisters-in-law, Catherine Johnson and Clee Johnson; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Loving Springs Church with Rev. Shawn Sales officiating.  Burial will follow in Oddfellow Cemetery in Glasgow, KY.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Loving Springs Church.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MRS. MADELINE BROWN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

PITSY THOMPSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
53°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/06 20%
High 61° / Low 33°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 03/07 20%
High 43° / Low 28°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/08 0%
High 40° / Low 25°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Tue 06

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Tue 06

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 08

Color Me Calm

March 8 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.