MRS. ORA JEAN RAY

on 06/26/2018 |

Mrs Ora Jean Ray, age 82 passed away Monday at The Medical Center. She was a retired school teacher. A member of the Bristow Church of Christ.

Survived by her husband, Erwin D. Ray, three sons, Steven D. Ray, Timothy D. Ray, Jonathan D. Ray. A sister, Thelma Walling, a brother, Eddie Miller. two grandsons, Benjamin C. Ray and Jacob K. Ray.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 28 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel from 1-3 p.m.

Per her wishes and request in writing there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be held at the Bowling Green Gardens following the visitation. Memorial donations may be made to the Erwin and Jean Ray Scholarship Trust at Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998

