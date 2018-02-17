Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Mrs. Sandra Louise (Abston) Curry

on 02/17/2018 |

Mrs. Sandra Louise (Abston) Curry of Columbia, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 78 years, 2 months, and 17 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 29, 1939, the daughter of John and Bertha (Branham) Abston. She was a member of Breeding United Methodist Church, a Farmer, and an avid Gardener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Curry, and her brother, Lloyd Abston.

She is survived by her children, Ricky Curry of Columbia, Kentucky, Lou Ann Scott (and Mike Warren) of Columbia, Kentucky, her brother, Keith Abston of Burkesville, Kentucky, her granddaughter, Kristy Scott, her great-grandson, Joey Klingberg, and special friend, Treva Downey Ballou of Columbia, Kentucky.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Mrs. Sandra Louise (Abston) Curry”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

ERNIE RUNYON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/17 20%
High 45° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Sunday 02/18 10%
High 58° / Low 49°
Clear
Overcast
Monday 02/19 20%
High 70° / Low 62°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 19

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.