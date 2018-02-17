on 02/17/2018 |

Mrs. Sandra Louise (Abston) Curry of Columbia, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 78 years, 2 months, and 17 days. She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 29, 1939, the daughter of John and Bertha (Branham) Abston. She was a member of Breeding United Methodist Church, a Farmer, and an avid Gardener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Curry, and her brother, Lloyd Abston.

She is survived by her children, Ricky Curry of Columbia, Kentucky, Lou Ann Scott (and Mike Warren) of Columbia, Kentucky, her brother, Keith Abston of Burkesville, Kentucky, her granddaughter, Kristy Scott, her great-grandson, Joey Klingberg, and special friend, Treva Downey Ballou of Columbia, Kentucky.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018, until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.