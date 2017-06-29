Logo


Mrs. Sylvia Allen

on 06/29/2017 |
Obituaries

Mrs. Sylvia Allen, 65, of Glasgow, KY, died on June 26, 2017 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She worked for Kindred Care as a CNA.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Allen of Glasgow, KY; son, Nathan Allen of Louisville, KY; daughters, LaTasha Allen of Glasgow, KY, Donna Allen of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Walter E. Bradshaw of Louisville, KY and Raymond McKinley Bosh of Frankfort, KY; grandchildren, TeAmbia (Anthony) Sheckles, Akila Shabazz, Rae-esha Shabazz, Khadijah Childress, Marcell Farris, Xavier Rogers, Bria Childress, Ahmyia Rogers, and Nathan Allen, Jr.; great grandchildren, Alexyn Rogers, Andrea Sheckles; special friend, Debra Sanderson; her dog, Lily; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She’s preceded in death by her stepfather, Raymond Bosh; three sisters, Dorothy Buford, Billie Lynn, and Virginia Mae Bradshaw; Billy Bradshaw; a special friend, Beverly Davidson.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, Kentucky with Reverend Michael Rice officiating. Visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm Sunday, July 2, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow. Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

