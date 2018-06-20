Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MRS. WILLIE MAYCEL RICH POINDEXTER

on 06/20/2018 |

Mrs. Willie Maycel (Rich) Poindexter, age 94, of Albany, Kentucky, widow of Bro. Archie Poindexter passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter, Fran (and Dudley “Pit”) Hay of Albany, Kentucky, daughter-in-law, Jocie Poindexter of Glasgow, Kentucky, brother-in-law, Cecil Poindexter of Celina, Tennessee, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral service for Mrs. Willie Maycel Rich Poindexter will be conducted on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Ashlock Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 until the funeral hour on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions the The Ashlock Cemetery in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MRS. WILLIE MAYCEL RICH POINDEXTER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TIFFANY WOODARD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 06/20 40%
High 89° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Thursday 06/21 90%
High 79° / Low 67°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Friday 06/22 90%
High 83° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 20

Temple Hill Baptist Church, Game On Vacation Bible School

June 18 @ 6:00 PM - June 22 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.