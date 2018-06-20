on 06/20/2018 |

Mrs. Willie Maycel (Rich) Poindexter, age 94, of Albany, Kentucky, widow of Bro. Archie Poindexter passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter, Fran (and Dudley “Pit”) Hay of Albany, Kentucky, daughter-in-law, Jocie Poindexter of Glasgow, Kentucky, brother-in-law, Cecil Poindexter of Celina, Tennessee, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral service for Mrs. Willie Maycel Rich Poindexter will be conducted on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Ashlock Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 until the funeral hour on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions the The Ashlock Cemetery in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.