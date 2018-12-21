on 12/21/2018 |

Ms. Genice Morrison, 64, of Glasgow, KY died on December 20, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY.

Ms. Morrison was a native of Barren County, KY and the daughter of the late Owen & Velar Lucille Morrison. She was a member of Icy Sink Baptist Church and worked in assembly at Sumitomo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Leon, Archie and James; two sisters, Aileen and Thelma; one granddaughter, Amber Nicole and one great-granddaughter, Dezirae.

She is survived by daughters, Kathy Franklin (Steve), Melissa Depp (Doug), Sonya Morrison (Nickie) and April Morrison all of Glasgow, KY; one son, Kenneth Morrison of Horse Cave, KY; her companion, Robert “Butch” Martin; sisters, Geneva Trigg and Wanda Morrison both of Glasgow, KY and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY. Burial will follow in the Barlow Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Hayes,Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.