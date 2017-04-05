MUHLENKAMP NAMED NEW G.I.S. DIRECTOR OF PUPIL PERSONNEL

Chad Muhlenkamp is headed to the Glasgow Independent Schools Central Office as the new Director of Pupil Personnel.

Muhlenkamp is the current principal at South Green Elementary School and will replace Randy Wilkinson who recently retired from GIS.

“I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to assisting GIS in continuing their rich tradition of excellence in developing the whole student.”

Muhlenkamp earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and exceptional education, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a doctorate of education in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands. He earned a Rank I in school administration and a certification in director of pupil personnel from Western Kentucky University.