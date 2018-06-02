Logo


MUNFORDVILLE PD: VIDEO FOOTAGE LEADS TO TWO ARRESTS FOR PHARMACY BREAK-IN

on 02/06/2018

Video footage from pharmacy break in leads to arrests.

Just before 2:00am Monday morning, the alarm sounded at Jane’s Pharmacy on Main Street, in Munfordville.  Munfordville Police Officer Ryan Riggs, along with Hart County Deputy Joey Cox responded to the call.  When employees arrived at the store, they confirmed they told police that a large number of pharmaceuticals had been stolen.

Video footage was available and from that video two suspects were identified.

The vehicle that was used in the burglary was found by KSP in Bowling Green Monday afternoon on Clarence O’Dell Road and was impounded.  Hart County Attorney Mike Nichols issued a search warrant for the residence where they found the vehicle.  Upon entry by law enforcement, they arrested Gerald Beavers III and he was transported to the Hart County Jail.  Later troopers found the other suspect, identified as Robert Coffey, at another residence in Warren County and he was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

Both Beavers and Coffey were charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Theft By Unlawful Taking.

 

Chief Greg Atwell, Officers Rigs and Logsdon, with Munfordville P, were assisted by KSP Troopers McChesney, Foley, Reynolds, Rutherford, Alexander and KIarbasi, as well as Hart County Deputy Cox.

MPD say the investigation is ongoing and led by Officer Ryan Riggs.

 

 

 

