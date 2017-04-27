MUNFORDVILLE RECEIVES “TRAlL TOWN” CERTIFICATION

With the countdown to summer already underway, timing couldn’t be better for Munfordville to receive its “Trail Town” certification. A Trail Town is a destination along a long-distance trail or adjacent to an extensive trail system. Whether the trail is a hiking trail, water trail or rail trail, users can venture from the path to explore the unique scenery, commerce and heritage that each trail town has to offer.

The certification ceremony is at 10:00am this morning at the Green River Park and Arboretum in Munfordville.