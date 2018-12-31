Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MURBEL H HODGES

on 12/31/2018 |

Murbel H. Hodges, 86, of Glasgow, died Sunday December 30, 2018 at Glenview Health and Rehab Center in Glasgow.  The Monroe County native was the son of the late Clarence and Louvada Birge Hodges.  Mr. Hodges was a farmer and a member of the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church.  He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy Hodges (Belinda) of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Cathy Smith (Lonnie) and Karen Wilson both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Jamie Rich, Chris Smith, Jeremy Smith and Aaron Smith; 8 great-grandchildren, Caleb and Jamison Rich, Chandler, Trinity, Jackson, Brianna, Aiden and Austin Smith; 1 great-great-grandchild, Knightley Rich and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Ruth Bowman Hodges and three brothers, Wilmer, Mitchell and Wendell Hodges.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday January 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MURBEL H HODGES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ED DARST

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
3:40 PM CST on December 31, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on December 31, 2018
Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 12/31 90%
High 67° / Low 41°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/01 10%
High 46° / Low 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 01/02 20%
High 45° / Low 36°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.