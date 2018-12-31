on 12/31/2018 |

Murbel H. Hodges, 86, of Glasgow, died Sunday December 30, 2018 at Glenview Health and Rehab Center in Glasgow. The Monroe County native was the son of the late Clarence and Louvada Birge Hodges. Mr. Hodges was a farmer and a member of the Goodson Chapel Methodist Church. He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

Survivors include a son, Jimmy Hodges (Belinda) of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Cathy Smith (Lonnie) and Karen Wilson both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Jamie Rich, Chris Smith, Jeremy Smith and Aaron Smith; 8 great-grandchildren, Caleb and Jamison Rich, Chandler, Trinity, Jackson, Brianna, Aiden and Austin Smith; 1 great-great-grandchild, Knightley Rich and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Ruth Bowman Hodges and three brothers, Wilmer, Mitchell and Wendell Hodges.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday January 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery with military honors provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.