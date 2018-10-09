on 09/10/2018 |

Murray Douglas White age 67 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018 at his home. Born in Canada he was the son of the late Earl and Eileen Hall White. He was a former clerk for Donnellys.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. He is survived by his wife Susie White of Edmonton.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Kentucky. 250 East Liberty Street, Suite 710. Louisville, Kentucky 40202-1537.