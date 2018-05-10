Logo


MURREL DEPP “DOC” NEAL

on 10/05/2018 |

Murrel Depp “Doc” Neal age 71 of Edmonton departed this life on Thursday October 5, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Samuel Walter Neal and Edna Pearl Grissom Neal. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Straders Ranch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Misty Neal of Edmonton. Three Brothers Coy Neal of Center, Dale (Judy) Neal of Knob Lick, and Dewayne (Jennifer) Neal of Center. Two Sisters Louise Arnold of Glasgow, and Barbara (Jessie) Jennings of Glasgow.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers Earl Travis and Orville Ray Neal.

