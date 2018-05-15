on 05/15/2018 |

Murrell Blair, 64, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Monday, May 14, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on July 9, 1953 to the late Alvie and Frances Sanders Blair. He was married to Carolyn Hampton Blair, who survives.

Murrell was employed by Cemex as an electrician for over thirty-five years. He was United States Army veteran and of the Baptist faith.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Bobby Blair and Joseph Blair (April); two granddaughters, Lily Blair and Maddy Blair all of Cave City; two brothers, Bobby Ray Blair of Cave City and David Blair (Irene) of Owensboro, along with several nieces and nephews.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday, May 18, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel