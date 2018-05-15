Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MURRELL BLAIR

on 05/15/2018 |

Murrell Blair, 64, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Monday, May 14, 2018 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on July 9, 1953 to the late Alvie and Frances Sanders Blair. He was married to Carolyn Hampton Blair, who survives. 

Murrell was employed by Cemex as an electrician for over thirty-five years.  He was United States Army veteran and of the Baptist faith. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Bobby Blair and Joseph Blair (April); two granddaughters, Lily Blair and Maddy Blair all of Cave City; two brothers, Bobby Ray Blair of Cave City and David Blair (Irene) of Owensboro, along with several nieces and nephews.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Friday, May 18, 2018 

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MURRELL BLAIR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CHARLOTTE BIRGE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
89°
Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 05/15 30%
High 90° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 05/16 80%
High 84° / Low 62°
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Thursday 05/17 80%
High 80° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 15

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

May 15 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 17

Veterans Resource Fair

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thu 17

Highland Elementary SBDM Council

May 17 @ 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Sat 19

Scuba Diving Classes

May 19 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.