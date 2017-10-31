Logo


MURRELL C. MILLER (updated)

on 10/31/2017 |

 

Murrell C. Miller, 80, of Glasgow died Monday, October 30, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare facility in Glasgow.  Born in Cumberland County he was the son of the late George Burford and Flora Pearl Anderson Miller.  Mr. Miller was a member of the Shady Grove Church of Christ and a former employee of SKF in Glasgow.

Survivors include his wife Margie Vincent Miller of Glasgow; a daughter Marcia Miller Hubbard of Glasgow; a son Ronnie C. Miller (Jill) of Glasgow; a step-daughter Pam Smith (Jimmy) of Glasgow; six grandchildren Lee Hubbard, Ben Hubbard (Kylie Foushee), Bo Hubbard, Carsyn Hubbard, Zack Smith (Brette) and Cecily Smith; a great grandson Nash Hubbard; a brother Darrell Miller of Edmonton and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Oleta Smith and two brothers Malcolm and Holly Miller.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, November 3, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00am-8:00pm at the funeral home and Friday until time for the service. Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to:

Josh’s Friends

c/o Mike McGuire

126 Hidden Forest Rd.

Glasgow, KY 42141

