Murriel Temple Wilson

on 06/19/2018 |

Murriel Temple Wilson age 82 of Edmonton passed away Monday, June 18, 2018 at her home.    She was the daughter of the late Roy and Leava Fields Brown. She was retired from Topps Manufacturing and a homemaker. Murriel was a lifelong member of the Society Hill Missionary Baptist Church and the widow of Cecil E. Wilson who passed away November 9, 2017.

She is survived by five children: Larry Wilson of Edmonton, Sharon Kingrey of Summer Shade, Marty Wilson of Edmonton, Tony Wilson of Edmonton and Graylin Wilson of Hiseville; two sisters: Patsy Harper, Margie (Edward) Reed all of Edmonton; 11 grandchildren;  Christie Anderson, Brandy Morgan, Chad (Sharon) Wilson, Amy (Danny) Neal, Emily (Jason) Manning, Anthony Wilson,  Tonya (Josh) French, Jonathan (Crystal) Kingrey, Jordan Kingrey, Lauren Bridgewater and Morgan Hurt.   Eighteen great grandchildren;  Adam, Elizabeth and William Decker.   Konnor and Kelsey Anderson, Addison Morgan, Sophia and Lillian Wilson, Hannah, Jackson and Braxton Neal. Carly Manning, Jacob Wilson, Benjamin Beckham, Beatrice Kingrey, Enoch and Emery Bridgewater.  Other brother and sister in laws include Wayne and Janice Wilson, Delsie Jessee, Garon and Elsie Norris, Patricia Gaskins, Pat and Shelley Wilson, Lois Wilson and Shirlie Wilson.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a step great grandson Mason and a brother Payne Brown.

Funeral services will be at 1PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Wilson Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM Wednesday and after 9AM Thursday at the funeral home.

