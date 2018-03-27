MYATT AND FURLONG PROVE TO HAVE LONG TERM VISION FOR THE CITY, PLANNING AND ZONING CHANGES APPROVED BY COUNCIL, PARKS AND REC STRUGGLE FOR A QUORUM

on 03/27/2018 |

Kevin Myatt heads up one of the two city departments that have a long-term vision for the future of Glasgow. Myatt heads up the city’s planning and zoning commission and he presented several changes that could be made to the city’s ordinance that will help maximize the potential of development. These changes have been discussed at several recent meetings of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Myatt gave special thanks to Chasity Lowery, Greg Harris and Mayor Dick Doty for their attendance and input.

Myatt began by noting that there are things seen in other urban areas that aren’t offered here, such as boroughs and mixed development. The proposed changes would allow properties within the city to be marketed differently and for developers to move in a direction that isn’t typical, but unique.

One of the first major changes were to allow PUDs or Planned Unit Developments. These zones would be like a borough, or a city within a city and would be a maximum of 12 acres allotted. These would be neighborhoods, with small shops and restaurants, and not a place for industry.

Myatt also noted that addition of Mixed Use Development, meaning that a building can have apartments on the top story and a business on the bottom floor. Myatt said these areas would be a way to revitalize different areas of the city.

While from the outside, some of the ideas may seem more fitting for a city such as Nashville, or even New York, Myatt feels that it is possible when you change the way you think:

Kevin Myatt-Director of Planning and Zoning

The council unanimously voted in favor of the changes to the ordinance.

Along with planning and zoning, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, headed by Eddie Furlong, is also looking to the future and planning big things for the city. All the planning done by Furlong and the department hinges on decisions made by the city council’s parks and recreation committee. If they don’t have a quorum, meaning enough members to show up to a meeting, they can’t move forward with any plans. Lack of attendance was, once again, brought up by council member Patrick Gaunce to Mayor Doty:

Council Member Patrick Gaunce

The parks and recreation committee has struggled, for a while, with member attendance; more than once having to postpone meeting when the appointed council members have not shown up.