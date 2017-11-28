on 11/28/2017 |

Myrtle “Susie” Bullington, 96 of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, Nov 25, 2017.

The Owen County Kentucky native was born May 9, 1921 to the late Herman Wilson and Clara Steger and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years James Robert Bullington, Sr; two sisters, Jeannie Mae Palmer and Beulah Campbell; three brothers, Claude D. Wilson, James “JW” Wilson and Herman “Jr” Wilson; grandson, Kevin Duane Bullington. She was a member of State St. United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.

She moved to Bowling Green when Union Underwear came to town in 1941. She and her husband ran a country grocery for many years after World War II. Later in life she was a care giver for many terminally ill patients. She cared about each patient as her loving heart cared deeply about everyone she met. Being able to be a servant meant more to her than anything else in life. She truly heeded the words of Jesus when he told us to love one another.

Survivors include her sons James Robert Bullington, Jr (Valerie), Michael Thomas Bullington; two sisters, Dorothy Claxon and Frances Pineur; brother, Kirtly “Buster” Wilson; one sister-in-law, Velma Reagan; granddaughters, Deanna Gott (John), Kimberly Gregory, Brittany Butler (Adam) and Devon Rogers (Brian); twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews and their families also survive.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Colonial Center for their loving care. They treated her as if she were their own mother.

Funeral service is scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11 am at Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 30, 2017 and at 10:00 am before the funeral service on Friday, December 1, 2017.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the building fund at State Street United Methodist Church in Bowling Green KY.