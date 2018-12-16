Myrtle Thompson age 96 of Mammoth Cave passed away Friday morning, December 14 at Genesis Health Care Edmonson Center in Brownsville. She was born in Edmonson County to the late Dock & Mary Eliza Childress Williams.

Mrs. Thompson was a homemaker, a sales representative with Avon and she enjoyed gardening.

She was a faithful member of the Union Light Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Thompson, by a son-in-law Paul Waddle and by ten siblings Nelson, Thelma Jean, Thurman, Ollie, Loren, R.A., Eldon, Alvin, Earleen & Arthur.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by:

Three sons-Weldon Thompson of Mammoth Cave

Danny Thompson & wife Debbie of Louisville

Billy Thompson & wife Diana of Cub Run

Five daughters-Barb Waddle of Louisville

Loretta Stith & hus. Steve of Cub Run

Mary Ellen Thompson & hus. Daryl of Elizabethtown

Jannell Pedigo & hus. Dean of Glasgow

Renee Childress & hus. Davey of Mammoth Cave

One sister-Betty Newton of Bardstown

19 Grandchildren & 16 Great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Myrtle Thompson will be 12noon Monday, December 17 at the Union Light Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Stith officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 9am-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Monday at the Union Light Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Union Light Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Union Light Cemetery Fund, c/o Mike Sanders, 6275 Hwy 259 N., Sweeden, KY 42285, to Retinis Pigmentosa Foundation 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr., Ste. 100, Columbia, MD 21046, to T.J.Community Mission Foundation, c/o Kim Lambert,635 Fox Hollow, Glasgow, KY 42141 or to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141.