Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Myrtle Thompson

on 12/16/2018 |

Myrtle Thompson age 96 of Mammoth Cave passed away Friday morning, December 14 at Genesis Health Care Edmonson Center in Brownsville.  She was born in Edmonson County to the late Dock & Mary Eliza Childress Williams.

Mrs. Thompson was a homemaker, a sales representative with Avon and she enjoyed gardening.

She was a faithful member of the Union Light Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Thompson, by a son-in-law Paul Waddle and by ten siblings Nelson, Thelma Jean, Thurman, Ollie, Loren, R.A., Eldon, Alvin, Earleen & Arthur.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by:

Three sons-Weldon Thompson of Mammoth Cave

Danny Thompson & wife Debbie of Louisville

Billy Thompson & wife Diana of Cub Run

Five daughters-Barb Waddle of Louisville

Loretta Stith & hus. Steve of Cub Run

Mary Ellen Thompson & hus. Daryl of Elizabethtown

Jannell Pedigo & hus. Dean of Glasgow

Renee Childress & hus. Davey of Mammoth Cave

One sister-Betty Newton of Bardstown

19 Grandchildren & 16 Great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Myrtle Thompson will be 12noon Monday, December 17 at the Union Light Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Stith officiating.  Visitation will be Sunday from 9am-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home and after 9am Monday at the Union Light Baptist Church.   Burial will be in the Union Light Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Union Light Cemetery Fund, c/o Mike Sanders, 6275 Hwy 259 N., Sweeden, KY 42285, to Retinis Pigmentosa Foundation 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr., Ste. 100, Columbia, MD 21046, to T.J.Community Mission Foundation, c/o Kim Lambert,635 Fox Hollow, Glasgow, KY 42141 or to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141.

Print

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Myrtle Thompson”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHELIA HOGUE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/16 10%
High 52° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 12/17 10%
High 50° / Low 26°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/18 10%
High 50° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.