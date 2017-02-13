Logo


Names Needed For Reach Out For Kosair Kids Fundraiser

on 02/13/2017 |
The 6th Annual “Reach Out For Kosair Kids” Event is set for August the 5th, 2017. Each year, a special quilt is made to be auctioned, and is a big part of what had become a very successful fundraiser benfiting kids and families who need your help in the most critical times of their lives. Freda Smith came into WCLU Studios to discuss a change in criteria for the names that will be placed on this year’s quilt

As you can see below, kids and their families really enjoy the event, and more importantly, the money that is raised helps people out who truly need it.
