on 12/12/2018 |

BGPD is investigating a double-homicide after receiving a call from the apartments on Rock Creek Road in Warren County, Tuesday. After forced entry, officers located two deceased females. After securing the scene, a search warrant was issued.

Police are calling this a death investigation, awaiting autopsy. The names of the deceased are:

Deloris Hampton Stacker, 62 of Bowling Green

Karen L. Burks, 53 of Bowling Green