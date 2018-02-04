on 04/02/2018 |

Nan Shelby Wells, 78, died on March 23, 2018 in Rockville, MD. She was born in Bowling Green, KY to Luther Leslie “Luke” Wells and Mabel Shelby Wells, and raised in Glasgow. Nan graduated from University of Kentucky, and received an MS from the University of Michigan in Zoology. Nan Wells worked for Princeton University for 26 years. During that time Princeton created an Office of Government Affairs, which she directed. She retired in 2002, and then represented Georgian Court University and the College of Saint Elizabeth, both in New Jersey.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Marshall Wells. She is survived by her brother, Luther Leslie Wells Jr. of Temple Hill, KY, and sister, Sayra Wells Meyerhoff of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by her husband, Mark P. Leone, her daughter, Veronika, and her grandson, Damian, all of Washington, DC.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, Glasgow, KY on April 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the First Christian Church of Glasgow, KY.