Nancy Annice Broughton Conner, age 94 of Holland, KY passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at her residence in Holland. She was born June 26, 1923 in Holland, KY to the late Woodard C. Broughton and Bessie Downing Broughton. She married Elmer Neal Conner June 28, 1952. She was a member of Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Patrick Gillmore Chapter DAR, Allen County Homemakers, Allen County Historical Society, and Allen County Retired Teachers.

She is survived by one daughter Sue Neal Roberts and husband Rick, of Holland KY; One sister Sue Nell Harwood and husband Clyde, of Holland KY; Three grandchildren; Rachel Roberts-Galbraith and husband Kyle of Athens, GA; Hannah Roberts, of Baltimore MD; John Roberts and wife Clare, of Bowling Green, KY;

Two sister in-laws Martha Broughton Hatler, of Scottsville, KY; Erline Broughton, of Scottsville, KY; One brother in-law Glen Conner, of Holland, KY; Two great-grandchildren, Magnolia Galbraith and Elli Roberts also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by two brothers Woodard Dean and Burl Broughton.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 12:00 PM at Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church Holland, KY with burial to follow in the Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM-8:00 PM Friday, December 15, 2017 and after 7:30AM-11:00AM Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Patrick Gillmore Chapter DAR, Allen County Retired Teachers, Allen County Historical Society.