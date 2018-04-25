on 04/25/2018 |

Nancy Bowles Christie, 68, Hiseville, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Mary Nancy Blaydes Bowles. She was a retired teacher at Hiseville Elementary School and a member of the Hiseville Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Rollin Christie; two sons: Micajah Christie and his wife Sarah of Goodnight, and Morgan Christie and his wife Theresa of Hiseville; four grandchildren: Henry Christie, John Riley Christie, Cecilia Christie, and Katie Christie.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy are suggested to Barren County Education Foundation or to Hart of Autism; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.