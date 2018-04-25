Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NANCY BOWLES CHRISTIE

on 04/25/2018 |

Nancy Bowles Christie, 68, Hiseville, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Mary Nancy Blaydes Bowles.  She was a retired teacher at Hiseville Elementary School and a member of the Hiseville Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband Rollin Christie; two sons: Micajah Christie and his wife Sarah of Goodnight, and Morgan Christie and his wife Theresa of Hiseville; four grandchildren: Henry Christie, John Riley Christie, Cecilia Christie, and Katie Christie.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy are suggested to Barren County Education Foundation or to Hart of Autism; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NANCY BOWLES CHRISTIE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BROTHER DALE COPAS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
65°
Mostly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 04/25 20%
High 67° / Low 49°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 04/26 70%
High 63° / Low 43°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 04/27 20%
High 69° / Low 45°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 28

Hiseville Elementary School Fundraiser

April 28 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Hymn Sing and Good Ole Southern Style Lunch

April 29 @ 10:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.