09/13/2018

Nancy Bulock Long, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at her residence. The Barren County, KY native was a graduate of Park City High School and Western Kentucky State Teacher’s College with a Bachelors of Science degree in Home Economics Education. She taught Home Economics at Allen County High School and Allen County-Scottsville High School for 30 years. During that time she served as cheerleading sponsor, FHA adviser and a co-coach for the first Girl’s Golf team.

She was a charter member of White Plains Baptist Church where she served as church clerk for 38 years. She was also a past member and treasurer of the Allen County Public Library Board. She was a daughter of the late Charles Garvis Bulock and Lolita Allen Bulock.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Tommy Long, Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Julie Dinwiddie and husband, David, Scottsville, KY;

Step grandsons: Chris Dinwiddie and Sean Dinwiddie and their families.

She was preceded in death by her sister: Alberta Bulock.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at White Plains Baptist Church with Bro. Rodney Knous and Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Goad Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to White Plains Baptist Church. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.