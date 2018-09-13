Logo


NANCY BULOCK LONG

on 09/13/2018 |

Nancy Bulock Long, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at her residence.  The Barren County, KY native was  a graduate of Park City High School and Western Kentucky State Teacher’s College with a Bachelors of Science degree in Home Economics Education.  She taught Home Economics at Allen County High School and Allen County-Scottsville High School for 30 years.  During that time she served as cheerleading sponsor, FHA adviser and a co-coach for the first Girl’s Golf team. 

She was a charter member of White Plains Baptist Church where she served as church clerk for 38 years.  She was also a past member and treasurer of the Allen County Public Library Board.  She was a daughter of the late Charles Garvis Bulock and Lolita Allen Bulock. 

She is survived by her husband of 57 years:  Tommy Long, Scottsville, KY; 

1 daughter:  Julie Dinwiddie and husband, David, Scottsville, KY; 

Step grandsons:  Chris Dinwiddie and Sean Dinwiddie and their families. 

She was preceded in death by her sister:  Alberta Bulock.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at White Plains Baptist Church with Bro. Rodney Knous and Bro. Danny Patrick officiating and burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Goad Funeral Home.  Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to White Plains Baptist Church.  Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. 

