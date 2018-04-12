on 12/04/2018 |

Nancy C. Bouldin of Bowling Green passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 in Chapin, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William C. and Dorothy Murphy Brice and the wife of the late Roy W. Bouldin. She was a Registered Nurse and a friend of Bill W’s for 35 years.

Her survivors include her daughter, Joanna C. Yates; her son, Jason B. Kahn and daughter-in-law, Sue; six grandchildren, Justine Hamilton, Kody Finley, Courtney Kahn, Abby Yates, Will Yates, Caroline Yates; three great grandchildren, Carter, Gunnar and Meredith Hamilton, one niece, Linda Kay Bradlyn.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, December 8 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

In lieu of flowers Nancy requested that donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104