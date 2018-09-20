Logo


NANCY ELAINE WEIS

on 09/20/2018

Nancy Elaine Weis (Flint) born June 21, 1938 in West Virginia, went to be with her Heavenly Father Wednesday, September 19, 2018. She grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and lived most of her life in Glasgow, Kentucky.

Nancy graduated from DuPont Manual High School in Louisville and Western Kentucky University with a degree in teaching. She taught home economics for 35 years at Glasgow High School and was the owner of Weis Jewelers in Glasgow, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband, Karl Weis; her beloved parents, Mabel Irene and Ogden Bailey Flint.
Survivors include her daughter, Karla Halleron (CJ) of Louisville, KY; brother, Harold Flint (Susan) of Glen Ridge, NJ; and many other beloved family and friends.

A brief prayer service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

