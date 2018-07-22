on 07/22/2018 |

Nancy Ellen Richardson, 77, Glasgow, died Friday, July 20, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late B. F. and Bessie Beam Matthews. She was also preceded in death by her husband Sam Richardson, and her three brothers: John, Billy, and Tommy Matthews.

Nancy was a 1959 graduate of Hiseville High School; a retired Finance Office of the Glasgow Board of Education; and a member of the Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she had also been a Sunday School Teacher for 35 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Ellen Richardson Sullivan and her husband Tim; her son, Kevin Richardson and wife Teri; all of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren: Emily and husband Bret Martin, Katie and husband Clinton Slier, and Eric and wife Shelby Sullivan, all of Ocala, and Sam Richardson and Drew Richardson both of Glasgow; two great-granddaughters: Kennedy Slier and Holland Slier of Ocala; one sister, Madonna Young and her husband Mike of Glasgow; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorials to Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church.