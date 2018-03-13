on 03/13/2018 |

Nancy Jane Moore, 64, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Magnolia Village in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late George and Martha Chapman Wooten.

She is survived by her children: Wayne (Sarah) Moore and Melinda (Jeff) Sanders; five grandchildren: Selena Moore, Caitlin Moore, Mikayla Sanders, Logan Sanders and Carlie Sanders; three great-grandchildren: Hunter Moore, Austin Bulle and Presley Newton; one brother: Harold (Mary Rose) Wooten; five sisters: Judy (Ralph) Abney, Georgia (Danny) Burnley, Elizabeth (James ) Likens, Vickie (Rickie) Wilson and Mary (Bryant) Wilson, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Herman Cecil Moore.

Funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home until time for services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.