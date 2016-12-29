Nancy L. Atwell, age 77 of Hardyville, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 peacefully at her home. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, she worked as secretary for Atwell Tax Service for 25 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing.

She was preceded in death by, her parents, Carl D. Nunn and Lorene Adams Nunn.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Keith Atwell, of Hardyville, five children, Debbie Riggs (Johnnie), Cave City; Cindy Byrd (Jeff), Somerset; Richard Atwell, Hardyville; Jeremy Atwell (Nicole), Munfordville; Danielle Lowery (Justin), Jonesboro AR., six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Randall Nunn (Delores), Hardyville; Paul Nunn (Charley), Prestonsburg, KY., one sister-in-law, Karlotta Atwell, Hardyville. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions the American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association.