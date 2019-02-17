on 02/17/2019 |

Nancy L.Town, age 82 of Seminole, Alabama died Friday at home. She is married to Ralph “Sonny” Town, a former Park City resident, who survives. She is also survived by two sons, Dale Town of Pensacola, Florida and Jamie Town of Seminole, Alabama, two granddaughters, 3 grandsons and one great grandson along with her sister-in-law Marjorie Town of Glasgow. Visitation for Nancy Town will be Tuesday afternoon February 19th from 5 until 7 at the Windy Hill Baptist Church in Pensacola. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, February 20th at the Windy Hill Baptist Church. Burial will be Thursday, February 21st in the Barrancas National Cemetery at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Windy Hill Baptist Church. The Faith Chapel Funeral home is assisting the family.