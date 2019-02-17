Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NANCY L. TOWN

on 02/17/2019 |

Nancy L.Town, age 82 of Seminole, Alabama died Friday at home.  She is married to Ralph “Sonny” Town, a former Park City resident, who survives.  She is also survived by two sons, Dale Town of Pensacola, Florida and Jamie Town of Seminole, Alabama, two granddaughters, 3 grandsons and one great grandson along with her sister-in-law Marjorie Town of Glasgow. Visitation for Nancy Town will be Tuesday afternoon February 19th from 5 until 7 at the Windy Hill Baptist Church in Pensacola.   Funeral services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, February 20th at the Windy Hill Baptist Church. Burial will be Thursday, February 21st in  the Barrancas National Cemetery at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Pensacola.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Windy Hill Baptist Church.  The Faith Chapel Funeral home is assisting the family.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NANCY L. TOWN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kristie Poynter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
41°
Overcast
Overcast
Sunday 02/17 10%
High 48° / Low 29°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 02/18 10%
High 39° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Tuesday 02/19 80%
High 43° / Low 36°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.