Nancy Lanham Snider

on 10/28/2018

Nancy Lanham Snider age 101, was born July 24, 1917, to Grover and Fannie Robertson Lanham.  She was raised in rural Kentucky and spent most of her life in Munfordville.  Following a career with Louisville Bedding Company in Munfordville, she married Clifton T. Snider in 1982.  They were married for 16 years before his passing in October 1998.  Nance loved her family (and they her), Kentucky basketball and dogs, especially her dog, Pepper.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, her only sister Beatrice Lanham Sego of Munfordville and her step-son, David Mitchell Snider of Durham, NC.

Survivors include step-daughter Catherine Snider of Durham, NC and their children Allison Snider Gray and husband Robert of los Angeles, CA and David Mitchell Snider, Jr and wife Mary Elizabeth, of Raleigh, NO

Funeral services for Nancy Lanham Snider will be held at 11am on Tuesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Hines officiating.  The family will greet guests one hour before the service.  Interment will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.

