Nancy Lee Slavens, 69, of Tompkinsville passed Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

She was born on February 17, 1949 in Palatine Bridge, New York to the late Alfred William and Marion Kathine Blakeslee. She was a retired from the United States Postal Service where she was a rural mail carrier. She attend Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband Vernon Loyd Slavens, three son: Gregory and wife Terri Sanders, Micheal and wife Lisa Slavens all of Florida, Kevin and wife Dennis O’Brien of Tompkinsville, two daughters: Tonia and husband Gregory Kerr of New York, Corinne and husband Wallace Montgomery of Floride, one brother: Donald and wife Sandra Blakeslee of Burkesville, KY, as well as 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son: Robert O’Brien and one brother Fredrick Blakeslee.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 6:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home Tompkinsville with Jason Pitcock officiating. Cremation to follow service.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 7 from 3 PM to 6 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.