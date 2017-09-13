on 09/13/2017 |

Nannie Frances Pedigo, 93 of Clinton, TN and formerly of Glasgow, died Saturday

September 9, 2017 at her residence in Clinton, TN. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Clint McCoy and Minnie Lee Goode McCoy. She was a homemaker and was of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors include a son Leo Pedigo (Renee) of Knoxville, TN; daughter Lona Brown of Donelson, TN; 3 grandchildren Sam Brown of Denver, CO, Dawn Laforte (Jim) of Murfreesboro, TN and Shannon Efteland (Eric) of Knoxville, TN; 5 great grandchildren; 1 brother Billy McCoy of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be 1:00pm Sunday September 16, 2017 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph, KY. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.