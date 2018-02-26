Logo


NAOMA DENHAM SMITH

on 02/26/2018 |

Naoma Denham Smith, 83, of Louisville, formerly of Monroe County passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Signature Healthcare- Jefferson Palace in Louisville.

She was born June 29, 1934 in Monroe County to the late Frank Denham and Maude Proffitt Denham. She was a retired bank teller, homemaker, and Philco Employee. She was a member of the West Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, KY. She was the widow of Julius G. Smith.

She is survived by one brother; Leon Denham, one sister; Velma Lyon both of Louisville, eight nieces and two nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she was proceeded in death by one brother; Arley Denham and four sisters; Norma Dyer, Genell Martin, Edna Johnson, and Doris Denham.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, February 28 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe County.Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 28 from 10:00 AM till time of service at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

