NAOMI BUMGARDNER FRASIER

on 09/28/2017 |

 

Naomi Bumgardner Frasier, age 102, of Horse Cave, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Medical Center Caverna.  She was a native of Hart County and a member of  Horse Cave Baptist Church.  She was a homemaker, seamstress, former employee of Kane Manufacturing, a loving mother & grandmother, enjoyed birds, flowers and baking cakes for others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Rose Bumgardener; her husband, Murel Frasier; and one son, Arthur Ray Frasier.

She was survived by three children, Doris Jones, Ann Campbell and Bill Frasier, all of Horse Cave; 6 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 29, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

