NAOMI LEE VIBBERT

on 02/27/2019 |

Naomi Lee Vibbert age 88 of Knob Lick passed away Tuesday at her home.   She was the daughter of the late Henry Square and Mary Jane Wright Compton.   She was a homemaker.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM  Saturday, March 2nd at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Walker Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM  Saturday at the funeral home.

She is survived by two sons.   Michael (Kathy) Vibbert of Center.  James (Wanda) Vibbert of Knob Lick.   Six daughters.    Patricia Rhinehart of Savoyard.   Barbara (Dean) Page of Glasgow, Gladys Rhinehart and Elizabeth Burton of Knob Lick, Fonda Coomer of Edmonton and Nelda (Dewayne) Crews of Knob Lick.  20 grandchildren, 71 great grandchildren, 51 great great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Alvis and Henry Compton.  One sister Beatrice Cross, a granddaughter Felicia Humphrey and 1 great great grandson Evan Burton.

