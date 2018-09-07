on 07/09/2018 |

Naomi Ruth Fisher, 77, of Glasgow, died Monday July 9, 2018 at her residence. Born in Mud lick, KY the daughter of the late Alex and Nola Chism Guffey. Mrs. Fisher was a Licensed Practical Nurse for T.J. Samson Community Hospital and member of the Glasgow Bible Church.

Survivors include her husband Charles; 2 daughters Tammy Fisher and Amy Chapman both of Glasgow; 1 son Timmy Fisher (Amy) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Kaitlyn Fisher, April Pace, David Allen Pace (Brittany) and Cody Pace; 2 great grandchildren Charles Harrison Pace and Colt Wyatt Pace; 1 sister Mary Scott of Cave City; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

The family chose cremation, no services have been scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.