Mrs. Naomi Ruth Robertson Green of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 81 years, 5 months and 10 days. She was born in Anderson, Indiana on Sunday, January 31, 1937, the daughter of Rev. Bruce and Sister Amy Hendren Robertson. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Burkesville, Kentucky and she attended Liberty United Methodist Church in Bow, Kentucky, she was a seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corp. and a homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, David Eugene Green of Burkesville, Kentucky and Terry Allen Green of Burkesville, Kentucky, her daughter, Sharon Cope of Marrowbone, Kentucky, her sister, Mary Johnson of West Memphis, Arkansas, 5 grandchildren, Davy, Chucky, Michael, Stephanie and Ashley, and eight-great-grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Green, whom she wed on Friday, May 6, 1955, her brothers, Donald Robertson, Phillip Robertson, Stephen Robertson and Paul Robertson, her sisters, Rita O’Bryant and Martha Caroline Simpson, and her grandson, Gregory Allen Green.

Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 15, 2018 until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.