on 01/23/2018 |

Nathan A. Piper, 54, of Glasgow, died Monday, January 22, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville. The Barren County native is the son of Betty Piper Blankenship of Glasgow who survives.

Nathan was an employee of Dart Container and Akebono and was a member of Rolling Hills United Baptist Church. He was an avid sportsman, golfer and New England Patriots fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter Sarah Piper (Tristan Froedge) of Glasgow; a son Hunter Piper-Murray (Alice) of Hart County; girlfriend Jennifer Logsdon and her daughter Whitney Logsdon; a brother Jared Blankenship (Tina) of Glasgow; step-father Charles Blankenship of Monticello; a step-daughter Brittany Wilson of Glasgow; step-sister Debbie Browning (Matt) of Louisville; step-brother Chuck Blankenship (Sarah) of Glasgow; an uncle Gilbert Piper (Alice) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews including; Andy, Jordan and Mattea Piper, Abigail and Isaiah Blankenship, Lindsay Blankenship, Emily Banks and Darrell Woodcock. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bryan Scott Piper.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Wednesday.