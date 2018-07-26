on 07/26/2018 |

Nathan Alan Newton, age 14 of Bowling Green, KY, departed this life on Monday, July 23, 2018. He was born on August 15, 2003 to Artie Newton and Marlene Long.

Nathan would be a freshman at Edmonson County High School. He enjoyed being outdoors, reading, playing basketball and video games.

Besides his parents, he leaves to honor his memory– two brothers, Bobby Newton and James Newton, both of Bowling Green; paternal grandmother, Ruth Anna Britt; maternal grandmother, Lulu Belle Long and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Nathan Alan Newton Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 7 pm, Friday, July 27, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

7 pm, Friday, July 27, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel