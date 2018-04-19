Logo


NATHAN “NAT” RICH

on 04/19/2018 |

Nathan “Nat” Rich, age 98 of Louisville, KY departed this life on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.  The Edmonson County native was born on September 12, 1919 to the late Solomon Frank Rich and Annie Meredith Rich.  He was married to Mable Skaggs Rich, who preceded him in death. 

Nat was a World War II Navy veteran, and retired from Griffin & Company as a foreman and welder of the Sheet Metal Workers. He was also a teacher at Ahren’s Vocational  School.   He was a member of the Mason’s Sunset Lodge #915 F&AM Scottish Rite, VFW Post 06937,    Sheet Metal Workers Union #110 and a member of Ollie United Baptist Church. 

He leaves to honor his memory, one son, Bruce Rich of Louisville, KY; one brother, Noel Glen Rich of Clarksville, IN; several generations of nieces and nephews and a host of friends and family members.  He was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Harold Rich; three sisters, Edna Smith, Pauline Sanders and Syble Barkley and four brothers, Fred, Chesteen, Rex and an infant.

Interment will be in Ollie Cemetery, Mammoth Cave, KY.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm EST, Sunday, April 22, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, EST, Monday, April 23, 2018

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY  40216

MASONIC SERVICE

7 pm EST, Sunday, April 22, 2018

Sunset Lodge #915 F&AM

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY  40216

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, EST, Monday, April 23, 2018

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY  40216

