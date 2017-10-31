on 10/31/2017 |

Nathan Rector, 55 of Bowling Green died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a factory worker, a member of Oakland Baptist Church and a US Marine Veteran.

His survivors include his two sons, Charles Alex Rector (Samantha) and Easton Bailey Rector; one grandson, Charles Samuel Rector; his parents Charles and Jane Hendrick Rector; many aunts, uncles, cousins.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9a m-1p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.