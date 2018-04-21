NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN SENDS OUT AN ALERT OF POSSIBLE ABDUCTED CHILD

on 04/21/2018 |

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Camden Police Department in South Carolina are asking the publics help to locate an abducted 2 year-old child.

Dakota Ray, 2, was last seen on April 15, 2018. She may be in the company of her father, William Ray.

Dakota is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

William is 43 years old. He has 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 1996 beige Ford Aerostar Van with South Carolina license plates LMU173. At this time they may have left the state of North Carolina.

If anyone has seen or has information about Dakota, William or has spotted the vehicle call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or 9-1-1.