Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN SENDS OUT AN ALERT OF POSSIBLE ABDUCTED CHILD

on 04/21/2018 |

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Camden Police Department in South Carolina are asking the publics help to locate an abducted 2 year-old child.

Dakota Ray, 2, was last seen on April 15, 2018. She may be in the company of her father, William Ray.

Dakota is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

William is 43 years old. He has 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 1996 beige Ford Aerostar Van with South Carolina license plates LMU173. At this time they may have left the state of North Carolina.

If anyone has seen or has information about Dakota, William or has spotted the vehicle call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or 9-1-1.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND EXPLOITED CHILDREN SENDS OUT AN ALERT OF POSSIBLE ABDUCTED CHILD”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JEFFREY WAYNE REED

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
61°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 04/21 0%
High 70° / Low 51°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Sunday 04/22 40%
High 67° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Monday 04/23 100%
High 62° / Low 50°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sat 21

Cruzin the Barren Car Show

April 21 @ 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sat 21

Fountain Run Fire Department Fish Fry

April 21 @ 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Sun 22

Hiseville United Methodist Church Final Service

April 22 @ 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sun 22

Glasgow High School Athletic Hall of Fame

April 22 @ 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Wed 25

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual  Golf Tournament

April 25 @ 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.